Call for dignified funeral for King Elifas

OMUTHIYA - Governor of the Oshikoto Region Henock Kankoshi has pleaded for sanity and level-headedness among the two fierce Ondonga Traditional Authority factions as the nation mourns the death of their revered king, Immanuel Kauluma Elifas.

In addition, the governor said that people should not misconstrue and be afraid of the presence of police officers at the palace, as they are there to maintain law and order.

“People willing to come join the mourners and console the bereaved family should be free and not feel afraid and intimidated that they will be searched as a result of the police presence at the palace. No restrictions,” emphasised the governor.

Kankoshi is the chairperson of the regional preparatory committee of the state funeral, which President Hage Geingob accorded the late King Elifas after consultation with members of the Aandonga royal family.

Geingob with a delegation of high-ranking government officials visited the late king’s former palace last Friday to express condolences and offer help to the bereaved royal family.

King Elifas died at the Onandjokwe State Hospital on March 26 at the age of 86, and will be buried on April 13 at the royal family graveyard at Olukonda.

He is survived by his wife Secilia and 12 children.

“Let us mourn in unity and peacefully as we pay our last respects. His legacy should be respected,” said Kankoshi.

Kankoshi also said the regional preparatory committee through the information and publicity sub-committee will be the only legitimate channel to share and make announcements on any developments on the proceedings of the memorial service and burial.

New Era reported last week that various committees, which included members of factions that bayed for each other’s blood over who should succeed the long-serving Kauluma, were established to ensure the late Omukwaniilwa Kauluma Elifas gets a dignified send-off.

However, in a move that left many dumbfounded, the committees were dissolved, with Leonard David, one of the family elders saying they were set up without consultation of the Elifas family, the late leader’s wife, children and the collective royal family.





