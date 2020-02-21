Capricorn Group launches management programme Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Capricorn Group’s New Management Development Programme (NMDP), where the Group, in conjunction with the University of Stellenbosch Business School, is developing a new generation of emerging leaders, was launched on Tuesday, 18 February.

For the past three years, Capricorn Group has joined hands with the University of Stellenbosch Business School to equip their leaders through management development programmes. These include programmes for both senior and middle management. Now, in 2020, they are continuing this precedent of leadership development through the University of Stellenbosch Business School’s NMDP, ideal for new and upcoming managers and future leaders.

Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs, welcomed the 30 delegates who attended the official opening from all corners of Namibia and Botswana. Horn emphasised that their value and importance is centred around their uniqueness, abilities and willingness to dig deep and find the leader within to inspire others to learn, do and become more. She added that Capricorn Group understands and has determined that survival and success require them to keep their eyes on the future and the ability to learn and adapt. She said “Change is an intricate part of who we are and directs our purpose – to be connectors of positive change, creating sustainable opportunities for our communities and building towards better societies where we operate”.

The NMDP, presented throughout Africa, imparts skills that allow the transition from working on oneself to managing others, including the responsibility for completing and managing work through team members successfully by sharing information, offering autonomy, being aware of people’s needs and providing direction.

At the event, Lukas Nanyemba, Bank Windhoek Executive Officer: Corporate and Institutional Banking, addressed the delegates passionately with an inspirational message that made the intended impression in fuelling a new breed of upcoming leaders when he declared “We are nothing without our people. We are even less so if our people have not achieved their full potential.

