China enterprise provides food assistance Staff Reporter National Khomas

×

China Jiangxi International (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd emulated other Chinese enterprises that recently donated food to needy citizens by providing 14 tons of food to Namibians desperately in need of food in Oshikoto region.

Several Chinese business enterprises and individuals from the People’s Republic of China with business interests in Namibia have responded positively to appeals for assistance by donating hand sanitisers and food for distribution to Namibians in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The food donated by China Jiangxi International include maize meal and sugar. Betty Kaula, the councillor for Guinas constituency and Member of Parliament in the National Council and Frans Enkali, the chief regional officer for Oshikoto officiated at the food handover ceremony.

Kaula spoke highly of China Jiangxi. It was noted at the event that the novel coronavirus epidemic had a huge impact on the production and life of the Namibian people. Some impoverished residents of Oshikoto region have been extremely deprived of living supplies because of the virus that has far reaching solo and economic implications. It was further observed the donation by the Chinese enterprise came at the right time and the officials praised and expressed great gratitude to the Chinese business enterprise on behalf of government and the beneficiary communities in Oshikoto.

The donated food was distributed to the various relief places the same day and assurances were made the right recipients would get the food. Upon being informed that China Jiangxi International was the main contractor of Nampol Headquarters in Oshikoto, Enkali said that the project was currently the most advanced and largest regional police station in Namibia with a very impressive building.

During an interview with local media, the managing director of China Jiangxi, Zhuang Yan stated that China is a good friend of Namibia and the coronavirus has an impact on everyone.

“As the main contractor of the police headquarters in Oshikoto region, the purpose of this donation is to give back to the people of Oshikoto as our company’s gift for the Namibian people and to maintain and promote the friendship between China and Namibia. I believe that we are able to defeat the pandemic with our joint efforts,” said Zhuang.

2020-05-14 09:51:58 | 23 hours ago