Chinese embassy donates to Oshikoto learners Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMBUNDU – The Chinese embassy donated boxes of Panda packs containing school stationery to Ombundu Combined School, where it also awarded scholarships to pupils from Otjikoto and Joseph Simaneka Asino schools.

The scholarships are part of the embassy’s phase two project, which began in September. The first phase of the project concluded in June this year, with more than 600 learners all over Namibia benefiting from the scholarship programme.

“With the support of the Chinese embassy in Namibia and the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture of Namibia, the Panda Pack Project was initiated by the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation, and partnered with One Economy Foundation. It is an international project that aims to improve the basic learning conditions of primary school students and help enhance comprehensive education in Namibia,” said Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming.

“In 2018 we donated 10 000 Panda packs to Namibia, which received universal acclaim from all sectors. In 2019 we will hand over 40 000 Panda packs to Namibian children.” Furthermore, Zhang said the project was also jointly launched by Alibaba Group and the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation.

It has been implemented in seven countries including Myanmar, Nepal, Cambodia, Mongolia, Namibia, Uganda and Ethiopia, and nearly 200 000 packs have been distributed. The director of education for Oshikoto, Aletta Eises, said stationery is a basic requirement for learning, hence without such, learners would be unable to write notes, do drawing and tests.

“Let us properly use what is given to us free of charge. These are tools for your educational advancement. Without a pen or pencil you will be lost in class, as teaching and learning is about listening, observing and taking notes,” she added.

2019-11-26 07:21:58 | 7 hours ago