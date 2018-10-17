Cops offer protection for huge sums

ONGWEDIVA - Police in Oshana have appealed to the public withdrawing huge sums of cash to request a police escort as there is a trend of criminals robbing people after they withdraw lump sums of money.

The call comes after two individuals were robbed of a combined amount of N$61 825 between last Thursday and Saturday.

“We encourage the public to swipe to make payments where possible and where they cannot, we ask that they approach the police to escort them, but please do not carry a large amount of money,” acting police public relations officer, Inspector Petrus Iimbili, exhorted the public.

Iimbili said reports of people being robbed after withdrawing a lump sum of money have become a common occurrence in the region.

“It is easier to prevent these criminal activities than trying to find the culprits because their identities are unknown,” said Iimbili.

In a recent incident, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly robbed of N$18 825 at 12h00 on Saturday in Oshakati West.

According to Iimbili, the victim was walking when an unknown assailant approached her and held her at knifepoint.

The victim allegedly surrendered the bag with the money and fled. No suspect has been arrested.

In Ondangwa on Thursday, another victim was robbed of N$43 000 when an unknown assailant snatched the handbag from her.

Iimbili said the suspect allegedly only took the plastic bag with the money and fled into an unknown car.

No suspect has been arrested yet.

Iimbili said the police are doing their best to arrest the suspects, however, in most cases the identity is not known.

Iimbili also appealed to the public to work hand in hand with the police in identifying the culprits so that they can be brought to book.

