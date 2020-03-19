Cruise passengers test negative for coronavirus

WALVIS BAY – Six passengers that were on board the Aidamira cruise ship that docked at Walvis Bay last week Thursday tested negative for coronavirus.

The six passengers, according to Hansjorg Kunze from Aidamira Cruises, were isolated earlier this week in Cape Town with other 1 700 passengers after a person who was on the same flight as the six passengers showed symptoms of the deadly virus. Kunze yesterday upon enquiry said that the six passengers embarked on the ship about a week ago before they sailed to Lüderitz, and tested negative at all ports they visited before docking at Walvis Bay. “We have just been informed that all tests are negative. So all guests are currently being transported from the ship to the planes to go home,” he said via an email yesterday.

The South African media earlier reported that the six passengers were on the same flight from Istanbul with two sailors that were also in isolation on board their cargo vessel at the Cape Town harbour. It is not known whether the two tested positive. Namport’s commercial executive Immanuel !Hanabeb also said on Monday that none of the passengers showed symptoms of coronavirus when the vessel arrived in Lüderitz last week before it docked at Walvis Bay where it was given clearance to stop over. On the future of passenger liners docking at Namibian ports, !Hanabeb yesterday said that they are waiting for a directive from government before they can allow any passenger vessels to visit Namibian ports.

“We are waiting for a directive from government before we can allow any passenger vessels to call at our ports,” !Hanabeb said. Namibia has introduced strict measures to curb the spread of coronavirus after a Romanian couple tested positive for the virus. Their cases are the only confirmed ones in the country so far. – edeklerk@nepc.com.na

2020-03-19 07:20:57 | 10 hours ago