Desert Queen delivers Checkmate Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Khomas

WINDHOEK - After facing positive and negative remarks regarding her performance as a plus-size woman. Priscilla, the Namibian “Dessert Queen” did not let it discourage her to continue with what she loves doing, and that is making music that touches the souls.

She just wanted to let those who felt she didn’t fit, that the game is over and it’s Checkmate: It’s their move next. “The title of my new album is actually humorous because I’m not doing music to win, I’m doing music for the masses to enjoy. There are some personal songs on the album explaining my journey as well as self-love,’’ she said.

The album is produced by DJ Chronic, the Best Producer of 2019 (Namas). He inspired the whole album and pushed her to go deep within herself and find her true self. The Queen also has features from Ke Ke, Micheal Pulse, Bradley Anthony, Portia Timbo and Cursive.

She said the difference between her previous work and this one is that she got personal and decided to remove all masks and embrace her true self and uniqueness. “The album has me Priscilla with all her flaws in all the songs, starting from the gospel song ft Micheal Pulse, I was at my lowest low when we did that song, and he just motivated me to do a gospel song. Telling me to sing through my pain, it helped so much, because when I recovered, the rest of the songs became easy,” she explained.

The album will be available on DONLU music website as well as SuperStar Records (DJ Chronic) and she will of course have a few copies to sell.

When quizzed by this reporter if she will apply to compete in the last Namas show, she said, “I will be entering the Namas bidding them farewell in style. The platform they created was spectacular. I had my first performance on the Namas’ stage in 2017, I had the honour of being the Face of Namas 2017 together with other selected artists. I had the pleasure of doing a tribute for the late Brenda Fassie (Ma Brrrrrrr) on stage at the 2019 Namas and I really want to be there when they bid us farewell. My fondest memories are from the Namas. I know from here onwards it will only elevate better and better. Namibian music will never die,” she ended.

The Desert Queen just finished performing at the Woman’s Expo and famous Impactus 4 this past weekend, with corporate functions lined up mostly year-end functions and weddings for the month.



2019-12-02 08:23:57 | 1 days ago