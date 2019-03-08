Determined Stars to confront Gunners tonight

WINDHOEK – MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) reigning champions African Stars are faced with a mammoth task of closing down on current log leaders Black Africa, who are topping the log with 32 points while 2nd placed Stars are on 25 points.

But to realise their ambitions of overtaking Black Africa atop the league table, Stars will first have to deal with various impediments and one such hurdle is tonight’s clash against equally determined Mighty Gunners, who are currently 5th and on 22 points.

Stars are coming from a hard-fought but inspiring 1-0 narrow victory over coastal giants Blue Waters in last weekend’s action, while Gunners played to a 1-all draw against Civics and will therefore tonight be under serious pressure to deliver a positive result.

Should Gunners manage to record a win tonight, they will move within the top four on the log and eventually reboot their league title aspirations. But it will not be easily achieved as Stars are equally under pressure to retain the league trophy and they know well that any mistake in tonight’s clash will but all derail their title ambitions.

NPL Weekend Fixtures

Friday, 08 March 2019

African Stars vs Mighty Gunners (Sam Nujoma Stadium 20h00)

Saturday, 09 March 2019

Unam FC vs Orlando Pirates (Unam Stadium 16h00)

Julinho Sporting vs Tigers (Rundu Stadium 16h00)

Okahandja United vs Eleven Arrows (Okahandja Stadium 16h00)

Young Brazilians vs Tura Magic (Karasburg Stadium 16h00)

Black Africa vs Life Fighters (Sam Nujoma Stadium 17h00)

2019-03-08 11:44:52 24 days ago