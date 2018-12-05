  • January 2nd, 2019
Diamonds, elephant tusks suspect gets bail

John Muyamba   National   Kavango East
28 days ago
261
0

RUNDU - Elizabeth Mate Linyando, 38, was granted bail of N$3000 when she made her routine first court appearance in the Rundu magistrate court for possession of 58 uncut diamonds and two elephant tusks.

The accused, Linyando, who appeared in the Rundu magistrate court on Monday, faces two charges, namely: a charge of Contravening Section 4 (1) (a) of Act 9/2008–possession of controlled wildlife products, and another of possession of unpolished/uncut diamonds. She was arrested during a police operation on Saturday at 00:30 at Shinyungwe village in Ndiyona Constituency, Kavango East Region. 

Her case was adjourned to March 29 for further police investigations. 
Linyando appeared before Assistant Magistrate, Adelheid Simbwae, while public prosecutor, Helvi Gorases, represented the state in the matter.


John Muyamba
2018-12-05 09:07:26 28 days ago
