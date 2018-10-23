Dining Walvis toddler chokes to death

SWAKOPMUND - A toddler tragically choked to death on Saturday evening while having dinner with her family in Walvis Bay.

According to the police weekend crime report, Lonia Naloliwa Shihepo, 4, died Saturday evening despite desperate attempts by medical personnel at the Walvis Bay hospital to save her.

Deputy Commissioner of the Namibian police in Erongo Region Erastus Iikuyu told the media yesterday that the toddler was having dinner with her family when a piece of meat got stuck in her throat.

“The parents immediately took her to the hospital, where she passed away on Sunday, morning around 01h30, while the medical personnel were trying to save her life,” Iikuyu said.

In a separate incident, a toddler also died while being treated in the Swakopmund state hospital after he was hit by a car in Mondesa on Sunday evening. It is not yet clear whether someone has been arrested in connection with his death.

Also, police are investigating a case of culpable homicide against a Swakopmund taxi driver after he hit a boy at a car wash in Swakopmund.

Police report that the taxi driver allegedly took his car on Sunday afternoon to a carwash in Mondesa and was driving on the washing bay, when he allegedly accelerated instead of braking and in the process hit Rashid Somseb (17) who was directing him how to park against a wall.

Somseb sustained serious injuries and was immediately taken to the Swakopmund state hospital.

He passed away several hours later while medical personnel where trying to save his life.

Somseb was not employed at the carwash and only helped out occasionally when he wanted to, police said.

His next of kin have been notified. The driver was not arrested but a case of culpable homicide is currently being investigated against him.

2018-10-23 09:11:10 2 months ago