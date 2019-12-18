Do not carry large sums of cash, warns police Nuusita Ashipala National Oshana

ONGWEDIVA - The police in Oshana region have once again warned members of the public to not carry large sums of money during the holidays.

The warning comes after hordes of people were robbed of cash in recent days. In the latest incident, an Angolan national family was robbed of N$98 000 at gunpoint at Oshakati.

The victim allegedly withdrew the money and left the bag with money in the car with the family whilst he went to make a quotation at one of the local car dealers when the incident happened. In a space of a month since November 17, the police in Oshana region reported several cases of robberies on individuals and money stolen from vehicles amounting to over N$160 000.

As a result of theft of motor vehicle cases reported recently, the police also warn the public against leaving valuable items where they are easily accessible in the cars. “Place your valuable items or things in the boot of your car.

Even when in the car or a taxi make sure the door or window closer to you is locked,” warns Inspector Tomas Aiyambo.

The police further warns the public against walking alone at night as they are exposing themselves to be targets of criminals.

At the same time, the public is further warned against wrestling with criminals as it puts their lives in danger.

The police further advise the community to always inform someone of their whereabouts.

“In case you go out alone inform relative or friends of your destination or whereabouts; or if you are in doubt about the safety of the area, call the police emergency numbers,” advised Aiyambo. The emergency number for Ongwediva is 0813873555, Ondangwa, 0814029009 and Oshakati, 0813630666.



