Dordabis man accused of raping toddler 

WINDHOEK- A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged for allegedly raping a toddler this past Sunday at Dordabis. The suspect was also charged for being in possession of cannabis after he was found with two bales of dagga valued at N$20. “It is alleged the suspect and the victim’s mother were drinking liquor in her mother’s room. The mother allegedly went outside the room, leaving her daughter and the suspect alone inside.

Few seconds later, she heard her daughter crying. When she returned into the room, she found the victim bleeding on her private parts,” the police report stated. The incident happened on Sunday at about 21h45 at farm Stink Water in the Windhoek district. In a similar incident, police at Tsumkwe arrested a 39-year-old man on allegations that he raped a two-year-old child in her parents’ home on Saturday evening. The police said both the suspect and the victim were taken to the Mangetti clinic for medical examination as investigations continue. The police at Karasburg arrested two men for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman on Friday morning. One of the suspects is a boyfriend to the woman.

“It is alleged that the victim went to her boyfriend after she was drinking at a local bar with her sister. At the boyfriend’s place, she fell asleep, and was awaken by her boyfriend, a 32-year-old male who was on top of her, having sexual intercourse with her, whilst his friend was holding her arms,” reads the crime report. The incident happened on Friday at B8 Plakkerskamp, Westerkim in Karasburg.

2020-01-14 07:04:39 | 1 days ago