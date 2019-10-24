Education key to ending poverty Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA – Oshikoto’s education director Aletta Eises has urged learners to take their schoolwork seriously.

Eises further encouraged learners to give their all even though they face serious challenges.

She made these remarks at a handing over of educational materials, cosmetics, full set uniforms and school bags to learners of Okashana Primary School outside Omuthiya.

The materials were donated by the Namibia Community Trust to the tune of N$12 000.

“Without stationery and school materials, teaching and learning becomes difficult, thus this generous gesture is appreciated. These forms of investments in education lay a solid foundation for the nation, as investing in learners means equipping and building tomorrow’s leaders. Therefore, your investments are not in vain, as you are investing at the right time, right place and right in the hearts of the nation. Hence any entity that does not invest in learners is failing this nation,” stressed the director.

Furthermore, she said the directorate is trying its best to invest and improve the education system with few resources at its disposal, as much of its budget goes to salaries.

Similarly, Omuthiya governor Henock Kankoshi said it is because of such assistance that the region has been performing exceptionally in Junior Secondary Certificate and National Senior Secondary examinations.

He thus called on learners to study hard and discover the undiscovered, which will be beneficial for society at large.

Furthermore, the trust’s representative Foibe Namene together with her associate Anne-Marie Molatudi, said quality education instills a sense of confidence in oneself as well as society as it gives everyone equal opportunities to excel, which eventually results in the growth of the country.

“We need to move to the next frontier and invest in the future of our coming generations to effectively ensure that inclusivity and poverty eradication become true and achievable ideals. Our work is to continue to make sure that we effectively work together to accelerate the development of our people,” Namene added.

