Eish! what a December?

Stamping her mark on the local disc-jockey industry, Rosalia David, aka Dj Roxy, and one of the best female Djs in the country, is teaming up with various local artists to release a smash hit for December.

Dj Roxy will be featuring TopCheri, DJ Alba, Loski and Marven on a song, Eish Bra, releasing the first week of December. “It’s going to be a funky and party song that will put everyone in the festive season mood,” says Dj Roxy. Local producer, Glo, produced the song. With the various artists, they wanted to add a different flavor to the song to cater for all genres. “The song is about partying during the festive season,” she says. The idea is to work with different artists came after she released her first House single, Somebody. “With the idea of Eish Bra, Loski and Marven had their vocals on the song, and I just needed to put some final touches to it,” she explains.

Somebody, featuring one of the biggest producers in Namibia, Sam E Lee Jones, has been trending, also hitting the number one spot on Drums of Africa Top ten charts, on Energy100FM for months. Before turning into female Djaying, Dj Roxy was a radio presenter at Base FM, while managing artists such as Fullforce. She had played at local clubs such as Steakhouse, Chez Ntemba VIP, Club London, Chopsies, Parks lounge, Vibe and at the Loft and also fortunate to have shared a stage with international acts such as DJ Zinhle and Dj Lesoule.

During her music career, she had performed alongside Namibia’s biggest Djays such as the KFC Djs, Desert Storm, K-boz, Dj Charlie, Afroberries, Dj Romeo, Dj Ambeezy and many others. Apart from being a disc jockey, she was an entertainment journalist for a local weekly newspaper, The Villager, and a reporter at The Windhoek Observer. Next month Dj Roxy will be launching a book, Belinda.









2018-11-23 10:26:53 1 months ago