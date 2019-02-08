Elemotho, Joss Stone collab on Kgala Namib song

WINDHOEK-Namibian international star, Elemotho, has teamed up with a British Grammy award winner, Joss Stone, to remix the song Kgala! Namib (Namibia) which was released on social media on Monday.

The song, which was shot at Penduka at the Goreangab Dam Reservoir last year, is a lovely collaboration between Elemotho and Joss Stone. The collaboration was part of Joss Stone’s production of the Total World Tour last year. According to Elomotho, he was so excited to team up with a Grammy award winner to remix one of his songs, which he released in 2013. Kgala! Namib was also one of the songs selected by the Ministry of Environment and Tourism as the theme song for Namibia's bid to host the Adventure Tourism Summit 2013.

Elemotho adds that Joss Stone approached him after listening to and loving his songs. “We sent her the lyrics of the song, as they tell a story of a true Namibian country,” says Elemotho. In the video, Joss Stone and Elemotho sit by a lake surrounded by natural beauty and the sounds of sweet melody. The genre of the song is a mix between African Acoustic Roots and World Music.

Elemotho says he is receiving great response from fans worldwide watching the video. Joss Stone is an English singer, songwriter and actress. She rose to fame late 2003 with her multi-platinum debut album, The Soul Sessions, which made the 2004 Mercury Prize shortlist. Her second album, multi-platinum, Mind Body & Soul (2004), topped the UK Albums Chart for one week and spawned the top ten hit You Had Me.

Both the albums and singles received one nomination at the 2005 Grammy Awards, while Stone herself was nominated for Best New Artist, and in an annual BBC poll of music critics, Sound of 2004, was ranked fifth as a predicted breakthrough act of 2004. She became the youngest British female singer to top the UK Albums Chart. Joss Stone’s third album, Introducing Joss Stone, released in March 2007, achieved gold record status and yielded the second-ever highest debut for a British female solo artist on the Billboard 200, and became Joss Stone first top five album in the United States (US).

