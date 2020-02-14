Entertainers pay tribute to Fimbiko Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

Jekonia Akuunda, well known as Ndjeke ya Malimba, Dj Maldini, Mbuku and Kinzzo were some of the entertainers who paid tribute to the late Fimbiko, who passed away on Monday after a short illness.

Northern-based artist and close friend to Thimbiko described him as a strong and humble entertainer, who was more than just a fellow artist to him but also a best friend.

“We first met at the Uukwaluudhi palace in 2014 and I noticed his passion for music and acting is one thing we had in common. After that, we became friends and started pursuing our goals in entertainment together,” said Mbuku to Entertainment Now!

According to Mbuku, his friend passed away a few months after his dream of meeting the first couple of the country became true.

He said “Fimbiko’s goal in 2019 was to meet the president and the First Lady of the country and we have been working towards that dream that it eventually became a reality”.

“I have lost a great friend and music partner. He was a crowd puller and a hardworking entertainer; I was blessed to have worked with him because without him, I couldn’t have achieved much in my music career. The world needs more people like him,” Mbuku sadly expressed.

Fimbiko, who was highly confident, rose to fame after he acted in an Oshiwambo comedy movie Ndjeke ya Malimba and turned to music a few years after his talent was recognised by a producer.

The main man behind the movie, Akuunda, told Entertainment Now! that Fimbiko was a great actor and his team will dearly miss him.

Commenting on the same issue, Oshiwambo radio DJ Maldini said the entertainment industry has lost a brave performer who never gave up on his dreams despite criticisms he encountered daily because of his physical appearance.

“I remember him as a people’s person. When people see him, they would always take pictures with him, meaning he was special to a lot of people,” said Dj Maldini.

Namibia Music Awards nominee Kinzzo is also one of the many artists who are saddened by the death of the Oshihakautu singer, saying they were working on a new music project and had many plans for the year 2020.

Kinzzo, who featured in Fimbiko’s recent album, stated the singer has left a gap that nobody will ever fill.

The multi-talented singer is survived by his parents and siblings.

For any information regarding funeral arrangements, contact 081 346 1300

