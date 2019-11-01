Ex-beauty queen seeks parly seat Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Khomas

WINDHOEK- Sade Gawanas, a former airline hostess at the national carrier has resigned from her job to contest for the upcoming National Assembly elections.

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) recently issued a directive to all political parties that they should comply with Article 47 of the Constitution, which prohibits politicians to stand as candidates for the National Assembly elections while holding onto their positions.

Gawanas, who is a former Miss Namibia contestant, joined the Landless People’s Movement (LPM) in 2018 and is the lead manager for social development in the party.

Quizzed by Entertainment Now! on why she took this bold step to resign and contest in the upcoming elections, she said she has always been interested in politics and how politics govern our entire existence, as citizens of the world.

“When I joined LPM, I was ready for the sphere of politics. I was raised by my aunt Bience since I was 11 and knew what politics meant, the commitment, the sacrifices and hard work it entitled, but more so; the integrity and honesty which is the basis of leadership,” she said.

Her aunt, Bience Gawanas, is a Special Adviser on Africa for the United Nations. Before that she had served as Commissioner for Social Affairs at the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

Gawanas believes that they have drummed up enough support to fiercely make an impact in the upcoming elections, as they have been aggressive on the ground trying to understand the plight of the people.

“With our limited resources, we made great strides in connecting. I think our ‘heart to hearts’ campaigns are absolutely amazing, as we get to feel how people honestly feel and understanding how best they are the solutions to their worst problems. Heart to hearts speaks with great compassion and care,” she explained.

LPM has so far set up structures in 13 regions and they believe their commitment and hard work since 2016 will do them good at the polls.

The little sister to hip-hop-turned-gospel star, Jericho, aspires to finish her political science degree once she is done with her law degree.

“I would like to grow within our organisation, expand into the world of politics and be part of the change I wish to see. I don't think that the decision I have taken should be seen as quitting, but should rather [be seen] as moving into another dimension of greater possibilities and challenges. It should be understood as an opportunity to serve,” she said.

