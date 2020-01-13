  • January 16th, 2020



Exclusive Must Watch: Tses learner battles the odds

Strauss Lunyangwe   National   Khomas
1,314
0

Despite the absence of critical textbooks and upsetting conditions of her school, learning never stopped for Taimi Asino. The 18-year-old rallied against her circumstances to become one of the top performers in Grade 12. Last week, Taimi was confirmed as the sixth top performer in the Grade 12 Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) Ordinary Level examinations of 2019, a remarkable feat for a learner who, at a tender age, learned to embrace her struggles.


Strauss Lunyangwe
2020-01-13 12:46:31 | 2 days ago
Be the first to post a comment...

