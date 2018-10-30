Fifty riders thrill at National Enduro Series

KUPFERBERG - The recently concluded Kupferberg National Enduro series event did not disappoint with some proper hill climbs and few technical sections testing the riders as they went all out to secure the final points in this year’s championship.

Class 2 needed to complete 4 laps of the 20km route, which includes several transponder and clicker card checks while class 5 did 3 laps. Class 7and 10 completed 4 laps at a route distance of 20km per lap with some of the more difficult technical sections removed and a detour around these.

Henner Rusch has wrapped up the open class with his fifth win in seven races. Second on the day was Nickle Visser having a great ride and Rainer Sentefol finished third place.

Visser and Sentefol will also be heading to Lesotho early in December to take on the infamous Roof of Africa race held in the mountain kingdom each year.

The Master Bikes class has come down to the wire but it was Jorn Greiter who took the win and in doing so the championship for the year. Second on the day was Werner Wiese with Martin Kruger in third. The Support Bikes or Class 7 race saw Quinton van Rooyen take the win.

He has been making steady progress in his first year of racing with the results of the work showing in the last race of the season. Second on the day was Oliver Rohrmuller with Rian Kritzinger in third. Interestingly, only five minutes in total separated the top three.

In Class 10 or beginner’s class, the quad rider moving to two wheels, JL Opperman claimed victory on the day securing 6 out of seven race wins this season. Second on the day was Rhys Cragg followed by John Daniel Simpson.

The development class where smaller bikes and younger riders can start out in the sport saw 5 riders on the start line, there were however only two who managed to finish the required three laps. However, Keanan Simpson took the top step followed by Levin Quinger taking second.



2018-10-30 10:17:10 2 months ago