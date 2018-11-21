Four arrested for possession of pangolin products 

RUNDU - Two suspects were apprehended by the Namibian Police on Monday for possession of two pangolins at Mururani village in Mankupi Constituency.

While in a separate incident, two other men were apprehended in the jurisdiction of Nkurenkuru town, at Kahenge Extension, with two skins of pangolins. Commenting on the Mururani arrests, Kavango West Region’s NamPol crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Rudolf Mutonga Mbumba, said: “They will appear in court for possession of controlled wildlife products. They were arrested on Monday, at Mururani roadblock. One of the suspects who is 37 years old is a resident of Rundu while the other suspect who is 36 years old is residing at Katjinakatji village here in Kavango West. They were found with two live pangolins.”

On the Nkurenkuru arrests, he said: “One of the suspects is 20 years old and he is from Kahenge, and the other is 24 years old who is from Sikondo village in Kavango West. They were also arrested on Monday.” The suspects in both cases were due to appear in court yesterday.

2018-11-21 09:21:09 1 months ago