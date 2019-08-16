Funky Lab becomes a franchise

WINDHOEK - Funky Lab Social Cafe is set to officially open its Windhoek branch on 30 August 2019.

After a brief stint two years ago, the popular social cafe closed its doors when Maerua Mall’s body corporate objected to the establishment obtaining a liquor licence.

This prompted it to move to Ongwediva where it has been operating, catering to its northern revellers.

Thomas Nakasole, the founder and Managing Director informed Entertainment NOW! that this is a second branch they are opening, which is situated at the old Paguel, alongside Independence Avenue.

“We look forward to seeing more branches opening. We came to set up shop here not only [because] of the good vibe we had but more of a reunion of the class of 2002 till 2009,” he explained.

The popular hangout spot was known to house the 80’s to 90’s generation, which made Thursday night known then as ‘Student Night’, the place where all flocked to.

This time around, the set up has been designed to cater for the well-matured crowd, which will have a cigar and cognac section. The elite clientele will be able to taste the best wines offered in another VIP section, with the youth having their own space behind with an island bar at their disposal.

“We gonna cater to everybody’s needs in terms of discretion from your normal folk to your diplomat. We’re not a club, we’re a social café. So far, we have the best spot to set up this establishment cause of space and infrastructure we have put in,” Nakasole pointed out.

On the entertainment front, Funky Lab will be hosting an event every weekend and encouraged entrepreneurs to approach them so that they could collaborate to give them a platform to showcase their products ranging from music, art, activations or mini-festivals.

On the other hand, Funky Lab Ongwediva has been doing well and is getting a facelift to give it the same standards as its Windhoek branch.

According to Nakasole, customers have been asking them when they would be opening a branch in the capital and at the coast, which prompted them to again set up shop in Windhoek and branch out.

“I’m gonna give an opportunity to somebody that can use my brand under the supervision of the consultant. Our clientele is what made the brand what it is today and they are very loyal, making the franchise transition very easy,” he said.

The establishment will also offer kapana on the grill, pizza and traditional food and a unique sense of customer service and promises to be the go-to spot after a hard day of work.

2019-08-16 09:24:04 13 hours ago