  • November 12th, 2019



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Front Page News \ Geingob refuses to shoulder blame alone  ... president promises to fix economy

Geingob refuses to shoulder blame alone  ... president promises to fix economy

Nuusita Ashipala   Front Page News   Oshana
3,213
0

Share on social media


OSHAKATI - President Hage Geingob who is also Swapo’s candidate in this month’s presidential vote said he cannot solely be blamed for the current status of the country, adding that he does not lead in isolation.
Speaking at a packed mass rally at Oshakati on Sunday afternoon, Geingob said leadership constitutes processes, systems and instruments. 

“I’m not alone, I don’t believe in a one-man show. We are talking about processes, systems and instruments. Starting from the founding president, the second president, we consult so that we can maintain peace and develop the country so that you can enjoy [it],” said Geingob.

Geingob said he is aware that there are problems in the country including many northerners depending on government contracts, however, he said when government is in trouble the people also suffer.
Despite the challenges, Geingob reiterated government’s commitment to address the social problems including poverty, gender-based violence and increasing crime.

Geingob also applauded Namibians irrespective of their political affiliation for the peaceful campaigns conducted so far.

“The campaigns are half through and they are peaceful and that is the Namibian way,” stressed Geingob.
He said when elections are over Namibians should be able to hold hands.

“We are going to stay in this country, all of us whether from this party or not, white or yellow.  This is the only home we have that we can call our country,” said Geingob.
Specifically addressing the youth, Geingob reminded the born frees that people suffered for them to be born free.

“I am bringing out these people so that you know that you were born free because someone was suffering so that you can be born free in a free country,” said Geingob as he paraded the liberation struggle veterans in front of the crowd.

He said the youth are complaining that they should be consulted on issues affecting the country and that those in leadership are stuck in the past.

To that Geingob said history is important and one should not forget where they came from.
He urged the youth to go out in numbers to vote for Swapo Party.

A first time voter Sisco Amunyela also encouraged the youth to go out in numbers to vote for Swapo.
Over 400 000 born frees have been registered and will cast their vote for the first time in the upcoming national elections.

There are over 1,3 million voters registered altogether.
A convoy of cars draped in party colours paraded the colourful event which party supporters attended in great numbers.


Nuusita Ashipala
2019-11-11 06:58:40 | 1 days ago
Home \ Front Page News \ Geingob refuses to shoulder blame alone  ... president promises to fix economy - New Era Live

2 Comments

  1. User
    Campbell Donoma

    HOW I GOT MY HUSBAND BACK HOME WITH THE HELP OF A REAL AND GENUINE SPELL CASTER DR IKHILE TEXT OR CONTACT VIA WHATSAPP +27789518085 My name is TAYLOR am from united state, I almost took my life because of my husband who left me and stop picking my calls answering my mails and my messages. He said He do not trust me anymore, I tried to convince and beg him, but he will not believe or answer me until we had a fight and broke up for 6months, after then I realize I can not live without him because of the love I have for him. I tried everything possible to get him back, but non worked for me, some fake spell casters scammed me and went away with my money until I came across this man called Dr Ikhile he helped me cast a spell and behold my husband came back after 48 hours, begging me for forgiveness, I was so surprised that spell caster like Dr Ikhile still exist. If anyone here needs some help, with all sincerity, contact Dr Ikhile today Website:http://solutiontemples.com Email solutiontemple27@gmail.com or Contact him via is whatsapp number +27789518085 indeed you are a priest thank you for making my home a happy home again.i can never stop talking about you sir. DR Ikhile is really a great man you can contact in any solution for any kind of problems like (1) lottery spell (2) ex back (3) get pregnant (4) cure for any kind of sickness,disease and infection And many others contact this great man today and get your Problems solved 100%. Website:http://solutiontemples.com Email solutiontemple27@gmail.com Call & Whatsapp +27789518085

  2. User
    Emma Olivia

    I have been suffering from herpes for over 7 years now, it was really hard on me and heartbreaking for me because the symptoms were very terrible and painful, i search for cure, went to different hospital but still no hope until a friend of mine introduce me to the great doctor RAZOR from west Africa who helped her with some spiritual problem she was having then, i took the chance to contact the doctor, he assured me that he will prepare his herbal medicine and deliver it through the ups delivery service and I will receive my package under 3 to 4 days, he said I will take the herbal medicine for 21 days following the prescription and food diets which he listed to me i listened to everything he told me and purchased the herbal medicine, in a month time after some spiritual consultation which he did with his oracle, i went to the hospital for check up and the medical doctor confirmed it several times negative that there is no trace or sign of herpes in my body, with happiness in my heart I give God all the thanks for leading me to this genuine doctor RAZOR  , I and my family will keep on testifying for people to know the good he has done for me. for more information on how to reach the great doctor RAZOR   contact him on email: drrazorherbalhome@gmail.com   , you can also communicate better with him on whasapp:+2349065420442.Friends believe me he also have the cure to diseases like : hiv/aids, cancer, chronic fatigue, high blood pressure, diabetic, weak erection, low sperm count,asthma,hepatitis b etc.... good lucks and god bless you

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds