Gobabis marches over poor service delivery

WINDHOEK- Discontented with what they say is the slow service delivery and land, residents of Gobabis in the Omaheke Region will today march to the office of the Omaheke Regional Governor Festus Ueitele to handover a petition listing their grievances.

The march organised by the Gobabis Right to Shelter Community Group, will according to group interim chairperson Efriam Kooper start from Epako Community Hall in Thlabanello Street.

Kooper told this publication yesterday that the group of about 200 people are expected to partake into the demonstration that will start by handing over the petition to the Gobabis Constituency Councillor, Phillipus Katamelo.

The group will also handover a petition to Omaheke Regional Council Chairperson Ignatius Kariseb followed by another petition to the Municipality of Gobabis CEO Ignatius Thudinyane, before proceeding to the Office of the Governor to handover a petition to Ueitele.

After handing over the petitions, Kooper said the demonstrators will be convening at Kalahari Convention were they will have a mass meeting and press conference.

Residents of the one street town have been unhappy about the state of affairs at the town. A few weeks back, residents started clearing bushes in Nossobville location in an attempt to grab land. They claim that the municipality officials have been dishing out land to friends, families and developers instead of giving land to residents.



President Hage Geingob is expected to visit the town next week Thursday. In a letter to the Swapo Omaheke Regional Coordinator Ruth Kaukuata-Mbura, Executive Director in Presidency Moses Pakote said Geingob’s objective is also to provide feedback on issues raised during a town hall meeting in 2015 at Gobabis.

He is expected to engage with all inhabitants of the ‘cattle country’ town at grassroots level, to listen to their concerns and challenges in particular the drought situation.

Most importantly, Pakote said Geingob wishes to meet with all leadership structures of the Swapo Party in the region, including all constituencies for deliberation.

“The President’s office will appreciate the office of the regional coordinator, Omaheke Region, in collaboration with Swapo Head Office, organise venues for the meeting,” reads the letter to Kaukuata-Mbura.

“Inform and invite the Swapo Omaheke Regional leadership structure to the meeting for deliberations on issues affecting the ruling party in the region and how best to address such matters going forward,” it further reads.

2019-07-05 08:56:03 8 hours ago