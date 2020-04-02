Green schemes thriving despite pandemic

RUNDU – Agribusdev managing director Petrus Uugwanga said the agency is happy with the production levels at all its projects despite the dreadful time of Covid-19, which is a wake-up call for them to work even harder and produce for the country.

“We won’t run out of food; some are worried that we might run out of maize meal but as I am speaking, we have projected to harvest about 13 439 metric tonnes of maize at our projects countrywide, except for Etunda,” Uugwanga said.

He also revealed that projects such as Sikondo Irrigation Project in Kavango West will in two weeks start harvesting tomatoes on a large-scale in addition to Uvhungu-vhungu government irrigation project in Kavango East, which is currently harvesting green papers. Other projects are also in line with the harvest of horticulture produce.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which prompted President Hage Geingob to instruct all employees across sectors, except those providing critical services, Agribusdev has not been affected at the irrigation projects, as they are listed among essential services.

“We have worked out a plan on how operations can continue safely, as production has to continue; you know we need to eat even when on lockdown but not all staff are working – only those that really have to. For example, we have schedules on who should attend to what at what time and the safety distance is also being practised,” he said.

“Safety measures are being implemented, like the use of hand sanitisers and so forth. It is business as usual at the projects but under safety measures,” Uugwanga noted.

Uugwanga also informed this reporter that small and medium scale farmers attached to government irrigation projects have done exceptionally well.

– jmuyamba@nepc.com.na



2020-04-02 10:11:12 | 10 hours ago