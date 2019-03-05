Headmaster resigns in a hurry over missing N$250 000

OMUTHIYA -The former principal of Ekulo Senior Secondary School, Nahas Hamutenya, is stewing in his own sweat after he came under police investigation for the disappearance of cash exceeding N$250 000 from the school coffers that was meant to buy a school bus.

Hamutenya is being sought after the disappearance of some unaccounted funds believed to be far more than the N$250 000 attributed to in recent media reports, apparently misappropriated, including an additional unspecified amount in rental fees for a tuck shop at the school.

The Oshikoto Police Chief Inspector, Detective Edna Nawa, confirmed that a case of theft with CR 35/02/2019 was registered, but he could not reveal details, saying the docket is with the investigation officer. “The case is being dealt with by the investigators, and I am not sure at this moment whether additional charges have been added. But I can confirm that a case of theft was registered,” said Nawa, upon inquiry regarding the matter.

The money was collected from 2017-2018 whereby learners were each required to pay N$100 per trimester towards the procurement of a school bus.

Suspicions arose when Hamutenya could not produce deposit slips upon inquiry by the school board. The money to this day remains unaccounted for.

“And this money was not collected for universal primary education as indicated in some media reports,” stressed a source who preferred anonymity.

Close sources privy to the saga further revealed that this case is not the first against Hamutenya, saying he was once previously implicated in a missing N$7 000 collected for learners’ student cards, but he paid back the money.

The Namibian Sun reported that Hamutenya hurriedly resigned toward the end of last month after the missing N$250 000 had been reported to the police.

Acting school principal Barnabas Nauyoma declined to comment, referring all queries to the circuit inspector for Omuthiya, Fillemon Nangolo, who in return said was in a meeting.

Meanwhile education director for Oshikoto, Lameck Kafidi, opted to remain mum on the matter, saying the issue is in the hands of the police. “I will say zero at the moment, not that my office don’t know about the issue. But I would rather refer all inquiries to the police as they are busy with the investigations and I do not want to say something that might end up jeopardising the whole investigation process,” briefly stated Kafidi.

