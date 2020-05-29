Hip Hop heavyweights reunite Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

×

To say the return of the rap game’s most beloved acts in the country was unexpected would be an understatement. These are some of the artists that brought and awakened the hip-hop culture in the country, and their reunion came as a surprise to the music industry.

Even though it felt like the end of the journey for some of these artists, the love and passion for hip-hop brought them back, collaborating on a freestyle song titled ‘Deadly ground’.

According to project coordinator Fidel Nambundunga, ‘Deadly ground’ means the battle of the best rappers where they are expected to bring on their best bars, flow and rhythm to show what they got.

The project has two parts: volume two is yet to be released.

Volume one is adorned by artists such as Jericho, Bigg Catt, Tesh, Lil Mic, Zanele, Keni, D Jay, Cientista, Chipolopolo and Kanibal, while volume two has artists such as Wambuseun, Epanda Rizzy, Dice, The Kalaharians, Reyne, Berthold and many others.

“This project was inspired by my love for hip-hop, and seeing the division among old school rappers in the country pushed me to reunite them and bring back the brotherhood we used to have back then,” said Nambundunga, the brainchild of the project.

In an interview with Entertainment Now! Nambundunga mentioned that “The project is also a revival of artists who gave up on their rapping careers. This is a stepping stone for them to break out of their shells and continue with what they have started.”

“Hip-hop is a cultural movement that needs to be kept relevant in the country. We need to unite and work together, contributing to the growth of the industry. We are also giving hope to the new generation rappers to build on what we have started and keep the legacy alive,” explained the Takamisa hitmaker.

When asked about the way forward for the project after it is released, Nambundunga said: “The project is a continuation and we are branching out to other parts of arts – not only with the artists on the song but also other hip-hop artists in the country”.

He is working on a talk show where artists from across the country will open up and share their life experiences in the music industry.

“All the artists on the project will also contribute their hit rap songs from back in days and we will make compilations. The sales will be shared amongst them,” he further explained.

Entertainment Now! also spoke to Joe Fortuin, aka CJP, who is currently based in Kenya doing his solo career. He was a member of the pioneering dancehall group, The Kalaharians.

CJP, who has been missing from the industry for over 12 years, said he was over the moon when he received a call to collaborate again with some of his old buddies.

“This is a very good initiative and I feel honoured to be part of it,” he commented.

The song was produced by one of the rising young producers, Hozei, who said working with old school rappers was astonishing because they have great knowledge in hip-hop; it was easier for him to blend in some new school flavour.

He advised all hip-hop fans and music lovers to be on the lookout for ‘Deadly ground’, saying: “This project is going to set the world on fire”.

‘Deadly ground’ will be distributed by the largest online distributor of independent music in the world, CD Baby Inc.

– ashikololo@nepc.com.na

2020-05-29 12:05:24 | 13 hours ago