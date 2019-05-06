Hornkranz: Over N$25 000 in fines issued at coast

WALVIS BAY – Police impounded alcohol worth thousands of dollars, while traffic fines to the tune of N$25 250 were issued during the second phase of Operation Hornkranz carried out on Friday and Saturday in Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.

One person was arrested for cannabis possession during the operation, while a tuck shop owner was slapped with a fine of N$4 000 for selling liquor illegally in Tutaleni settlement in Walvis Bay.

Briefing New Era on the operation that is expected to run until June 1, community affairs unit commander for Nampol in the Erongo Region, Warrant-Officer Ileni Shapumba said Nampol conducted the operation in conjunction with the Namibian Defence Force (NDF), the Namibian Navy as well as neighbourhood watch members in Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.

According to Shapumba, the team searched 57 people as well as 45 vehicles and confiscated 10 knives, one screwdriver, two scissors and a concrete drill bit.

He explained that they also came across six tuck shops selling liquor illegally.

“We confiscated the alcohol and issued fines to the owners,” he said

According to Shapumba the operation was conducted in an orderly manner and no incidences of violence were reported both from the public or the forces involved in the operation.

“We urged the public to cooperate with the Namibian Police Force during Operation Hornkranz and avoid unnecessary incidences as our goal is to maintain law and order. The public must know that this operation is in their best interest and therefore they should abide and cooperate with us,” said Shapumba.

He also urged the public to drink responsibly and liquor outlets to operate within their allocated hours in order to avoid being closed down by Nampol.

Shapumba also expressed concern over the increase in the planting of dagga in the region under the disguise of medicinal use.

“Yes we know other countries have legalised the use of cannabis. However, its use in Namibia is still illegal until the law pronounces itself differently and we will continue to enforce the law when it comes to the possession of cannabis,” he said.

Apart from that, police also destroyed more than 500 weapons that were confiscated during the first operation.

