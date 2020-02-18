Job portal: N$20 000 for non-compliance

SWAKOMUND – A senior employment officer at the labour ministry says employers who do not comply with all aspects of the Employment Service Act and the Namibia Integrated Employment Information System (NIEIS) could be fined up to N$20 000 in the near future.

The NIEIS is a statutory database that collects, stores and updates information concerning the names, qualifications and occupations of jobseekers, vacancies in the labour market, as well as specialised skills and qualifications possessed by Namibian citizens and permanent residents.

It supports and contributes to well-coordinated and managed national employment creation efforts in the country. According to Daniel Itenge, there are currently 1 010 companies registered on the system while the registered number of jobseekers stands at 79 860. A further 6 000 people gained employment since the inception of the NIEIS system.

Itenge, who was conducting a training session for employers in Swakopmund, told New Era on the sidelines that the fines would be applicable as from next year. He said the ministry is currently conducting training in all 14 regions to employers in order to get everyone on board.

He added some companies, including government agencies, are not complying with the law and are not registering vacancies on the system.

“In terms of the Employment Service Act, all designated employers are required to report vacancies to the Employment Service Bureau (ESB), the process is currently slow, but we are pushing,” he explained.

Itenge added that employers are required to report any vacancy at least 14 days before closing date, while new companies are required to register available jobs 30 days before the closing date.

“They should also give feedback on the process as this will help us reduce high unemployment, as jobseekers registered on the portal may be placed for jobs registered on the system.

It will also provide a fair opportunity to all registered and qualified jobseekers when the ministry refers them to potential designated employers whenever certain vacancies are advertised,” he said.

