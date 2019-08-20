Kaimbi on target as Pahang FA sparkle in Malaysia Cup

WINDHOEK - Namibian veteran striker Lazarus Kaimbi was again on target for his Malaysian Super League club Pahang FA, scoring the second goal in their 2-1 win over Sabah as they

strengthened their position in Group C of the Malaysian Cup on Saturday.

The win allowed the 2014 Malaysia Cup champions to secure nine points from three games as they are on an ominous path towards reaching their first final in five years as they maintained their 100 percent start to the group stage. The win also leaves them five points clear of closest rivals Perak and Pulau Pinang.

Kaimbi’s teammate Dickson Nwakaeme – the club’s Nigerian import – scored the opening goal of the match in the opening minutes, before Kaimbi continued with his rediscovered goal scoring form as he doubled Pahang’s lead in the 34 minute to make it 2-0.

Aguinaldo Mendes Veiga scored the only goal for Sabah. Pahang’s head coach Dollah Salleh

praised his charges for their perfect start to the Malaysia Cup campaign but warned that the fight isn’t done and should thus not take their foot off the pedal just yet. “In the first half we controlled the game and got the two goals advantage.

But we got too comfortable in the second half and that we have to manage a bit. In trying to protect the lead we have, our game was disrupted. But I’m glad we still managed to collect three points and overall it was a satisfactory performance. We are only concentrating on one game at a time. We will face Sabah

again this coming weekend and we are aware of what they can do, so we’ll be prepared for them,” said Dollah after the match. – Adapted from Goal.com

2019-08-20 08:22:35 1 days ago