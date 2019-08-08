Kanono school gifted textbooks by FNB

KANONO - First National Bank (FNB) Katima Mulilo has donated textbooks worth N$14 100 to Kanono Combined School in Linyanti Constituency in the Zambezi Region.

Speaking at the donation’s ceremony, Reagan Kwala, of FNB Katima Mulilo branch manager stated how grateful he is to present the textbooks to Namibia’s education system.

“The donation is part of FNB’s larger effort to nurture and support a culture of reading in Namibian schools. We also are seeking to increase access to information for learners across the country,” he added.

At the handover, where 13 headmen from the community were also present, the principal, Brian Ndabeni said: “when we realised that we have a shortage of Physical Science and Mathematics textbooks we wrote letters to several companies requesting assistance. We were delighted when FNB responded, making their name – First National Bank – befitting. I believe that these books will help our learners perform and reach their full potential”.



2019-08-08 07:15:19 1 days ago