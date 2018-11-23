Katupose out to prove a point against Ghana

WINDHOEK - Brave Warriors striker Muna Katupose has a point to prove against Ghana when the two sides meet for the 5th edition of the Dr Hage Geingob Cup tomorrow at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

Katupose was 19 years of age in 2008 when he watched from the bench as his beloved Brave Warriors lost 1-0 to Ghana in their opening Group A match at the 2008 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, but this time around Katupose wants to avenge that defeat.

“I was on the bench and was raring to go but I was not used by the coach. I was still very young and it was a learning experience for me indeed and losing of course is not good. So on Saturday, as I’m the only remaining and active member of the 2008 Afcon Namibian squad, I need to try and restore parity because that was the last time we competitively played Ghana as a country and we lost,” said Katupose.

The Tigers FC player, who came on late against Guinea Bissau on Saturday in the goalless Afcon qualifier, also wants to prove to coach Ricardo Mannetti that he still has what it takes.

“I also need to give my best and so will all the other players on the day. I still feel like I can contribute to the team and looking at the all-important game in Zambia next March, I need to keep myself relevant indeed, so Ghana’s game is not only two-folded for me but three-folded due to all those factors I mentioned. We also have to win it for the President,” he confidently added.

The first 5 000 supporters will receive various souvenirs such as caps, T-shirts and other hamper items courtesy of the event organisers and sponsors MTC, Namibia Breweries, Huawei, NWR and Air Namibia.

Tickets bought beforehand are N$30 each from Web-tickets Namibia at all Pick n Pay stores countrywide and also at Football House in Katutura.

Top local musicians will entertain the crowd before the match as well as during half-time and after the match. Artists such as Gazza, Exit, Female Donkey, One Blood, Kalux, Tate Buti and The Dogg/King Tee Dee will be doing their thing.



