Kavango West Governor’s Cup set December

RUNDU - The second edition of the three day annual Kavango West Governor’s Cup is slated for the weekend of 14th of next month to be hosted in the Kapako Constituency, with eight constituencies from Kavango West Region in action.

The competition is the brainchild of the Kavango West Regional Governor, Honourable Sirkka Ausiku in collaboration with the Regional Football Committee.

It’s aimed at creating a platform for young footballers at under 17 and 20 age levels to showcase their talents in the hope of catching the eyes of selectors for the regional under 17 and under 20 teams, respectively.

During this competition, the region will select a preliminary list of players for both under 17 and under 20s to represent the region at next year’s the Namibian Newspaper Cup and the Scorpion Zinc under 17 Cup.

Egidius Nambara, executive member of the Kavango West Regional Football Committee who also doubles as the competition’s coordinator, said this year’s competition incorporated netball into the programme, where each constituency is required to enter an under 19 team to compete for the title.

The main reason behind this move is to help promote the game of netball in the region, and at the same time provide an opportunity to the young girls in the region to discover their talents whilst keeping them away from the evils of society such as teen pregnancies, alcohol and drug abuse, crime etc.

According to Nambara, this year’s competition will be bigger and better as it has grown from strength to strength, with more interest now on this competition from constituencies.

“We are thankful to our honourable governor who saw the need to promote the game of football and netball in our region by coming on board through her office to fund this competition.

“This is a very good platform for youth engagement through sports and it will help develop the games of football and netball in all the eight constituencies in Kavango West Region.”

Nambara concluded, “We want to make this competition bigger every year so that other sport codes can also come on board. We are therefore calling on all business people to also come on board so that we make this competition bigger and better. Businesses that wishes to assist are humbly requested to contact the office of the governor.”





2018-11-06 10:28:11 1 months ago