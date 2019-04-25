//Kharas governor pledges N$30 000 towards regional team

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP- When the //Kharas regional football team left the region to participate in this year’s annual The Namibian Newspaper Cup, //Kharas Governor Lucia Basson’s mission statement to the team was very short and clear, she said: “The best team must not win, //Kharas Region must win the tournament.”

On the Monday of the just-concluded Easter Weekend, //Kharas regional football team proudly and loudly answered Basson’s clarion call when they defeat Otjozondjupa 2-1 in the final to be crowned champions of the 2019 Newspaper Cup held in Mariental – the victory was also a first for //Kharas Region.

A jubilant group of supporters awaited the newly-crowed champions Monday night along the B1 main road on the outskirts of Keetmanshoop whereby the entourage then proceeded in hooting cars with loud vuvuzelas, passing joyful residents who packed the streets and headed to the town’s J. Stefanus Stadium.

Addressing the team and jovial hordes of supporters, Basson thanked the team for making the region proud and for making history by winning the Newspaper Cup for the first time since its inception in 2001.

“We did not lose or draw a single match, we won all five games”, she proudly informed the crowd, which joyously responded to the governor with cheering clamour.

In addition, she expressed her gratitude towards the parents and supporters of the team as without them, she said the achievement could not have been reached.

“This trophy will be showed to residents of all constituencies in //Kharas Region since this is where these talented boys hailed from,” said the governor, who promised that an amount of N$30 000 will be given to the team. The N$30 000 will be donated by her office and a prominent local construction company as an incentive to recognise the team’s outstanding achievement.

Speaking at the same occasion, Gaudentia Kröhne, Mayor of Keetmanshoop shared the governor’s sentiments that winning the Newspaper Cup for the first time was indeed a historic achievement.

“I want to thank the coach, technical team and sponsors for their respective contributions in making this long awaited dream a reality,” the mayor said.

She however consoled the netball team not to feel excluded as they also performed well and that their chance of winning will eventually come in the near future.

Apart from being crowned champions, the //Kharas Region’s foootball team also took honours by walking away with the Player (Simeon Namondi) and Goalkeeper (Fritz Narib) of the Tournament awards, further demonstrating their skills and ability.

