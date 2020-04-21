//Kharas prepares for virus threat Staff Reporter National Karas

KEETMANSHOOP - //Kharas governor Aletta Fredericks has implored stakeholders to address any problematic issues in ensuring that the region is ready to combat Covid-19. “We are gathered here today to assess the readiness or rather the preparedness of the //Kharas region in dealing with relevant imperatives, in containing the possible spread of the coronavirus,” explained Fredericks during a recent a meeting. She said the region must ensure its readiness when it comes to testing equipment, human resources, quarantine facilities, provision of medical care, case management and tracing of contacts as well as adherence to Covid-19 regulations. The governor also urged stakeholders to purchase facemasks manufactured in Keetmanshoop as this can stimulate the region’s local economy. “I must state that I am extremely proud of entrepreneurs who have ventured into producing much-needed protective facemasks to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections,” she added. Fredericks then strongly emphasised that residents from the region and those passing through should always adhere to gazetted Covid-19 regulations laid down in terms of physical and social distancing. She also advocates for the proper dissemination of crucial information regarding measures aimed at preventing the further spread of the pandemic as well as ways on how beneficiaries can access the emergency income grant and other segments of the government’s announced economic stimulus package. “I am particularly interested in the situation of trial awaiting inmates at police cells and offenders at correctional facilities across the region in light of the challenge that might be experienced with the maintenance of physical-and-social distancing at these facilities,” the governor informed the audience. She continued that the consequences can be catastrophic if these group of people are being kept in overcrowded facilities, possibly get infected with the coronavirus and upon release being reintegrated into communities. Fredericks then called on all stakeholders present to update each other constantly on their respective roles and ongoing activities in the battle against Covid-19.

