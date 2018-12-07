King of Kulture album drops

Onesmus Embula

O.COM, made up of Junoxz and Wizzen, hailing from Opuwo in Ruacana Constituency has released their second album, King of Kulture.

King of Kulture has 14 tracks concentrating on social issues. In fact, the album is inspired by the Dhemba traditional music with a mix of modern sound. The genre is dominantly Afro pop and Dancehall with hybrids like Afro-trance, Afro-club as well as Kwaito. Other songs have a House and a bit of Trapsoul vibe. “The key message in this album is basically to urge the youth to embrace their roots because we believe tradition in other word may be a very good religion,” says Junoxz.

Ndaka Instrumentals composed the album. “We also worked with Andrew as well as Mr Oliver on the beat & Bexxar Carter. Those were the guys on the sounds,” he informs adding that Top Cheri, NdakaYonongo, Blange Mo-Fire, Black-Masters and Khalefa Tjiriange feature on the album. “We started doing music in high school about 4 years ago. The journey has been full of challenges but it has also been enlightening and we believe the journey will be greater from here onwards,” Junoxz notes.

Moreover, the fact that the local music industry is growing gives a boost to their art. “We feel like we are unique and that keeps us going, he notes. Promising more music and videos while calling on Namibian people to embrace art.

Junoxz also advises upcoming artists to perfect their art and focus on improving their music to guarantee success in all they do. “It is not about talent but rather hard work,” he says. The album is available for purchase at N$130 in Windhoek, Oshakati, Opuwo and Ruacana. Alternatively, contacting 264814743503 or 264818527698 respectively can obtain it. Bookings for O.COM can be arranged via email at oludhimba.com@gmail.com including other formal communications.





