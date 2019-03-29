King Tee Dee, Dj Asserdeep invades Beacon Lodge

WINDHOEK-It is going to be hive of entertainment extravaganza tomorrow at the Beacon Lodge and the DJ Bar, when acclaimed local singer King Tee Dee, and Dj Asserdeep offer nothing but the ‘best of the best’ performances.

The event sponsored by Budweiser in conjunction with Radial Truss will also see sales activities taking place especially alcohol bucket sales on Budweiser Beer, Castle lite, Flying fish, Corona and Stella. There will be different prizes to be won.

According to one of the organisers, Leonard Kemanya, Beacon staff has invited the most successful Namibian musician King Tee Dee for special appearance to entertain the guest with his hit songs and Dj Asserdeep on the deck offering deep house music.

In term of preparations, Kemanya says so far a lot has already been done, and they just want audience to turn up in a huge numbers.

“The Mshasho Clothing line together with Authetic Wears will be sponsoring us with the service team t-shirts. Security service has already been organized and are prepared to keep the patrons safe. We are just waiting for the public to turn up,” he says.

Beacon Lodge and the Dj Bar is situated in Windhoek West in Johan Albrecht Street. Entrance fee is N$ 30, and doors open at twelve o’clock midday till late.

