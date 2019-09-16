Kuisebmond man found dead in  own yard

WALVIS BAY - The body of a 52-year-old man was discovered on Friday morning in Kuisebmond, Walvis Bay.

The man, identified as Kaundinge Haipinge, was found by school learners on Friday morning while on their way to school, with two head wounds.

Indications are that he committed suicide on Thursday evening by shooting himself. A pistol was found next to his body.

Crime investigations coordinator for the Erongo Regional Police, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu on Friday said that the wife of the deceased told the police that she saw her husband walking around in their yard after parking their vehicle on Thursday evening.

She allegedly went to sleep as it was normal for her husband to walk around in their yard, seeing that he started the habit recently.

According to Iikuyu, the wife was only alerted around 07h00 when schoolchildren knocked on the door to relate their gruesome discovery of her dead husband’s body lying next to the front door.

“A pistol was found next to the deceased’s right arm and we suspect that he shot himself. However the ownership of the pistol still needs to be confirmed,” Iikuyu said.

He added that no foul play is suspected and no suicide note was found at the scene.

2019-09-16 07:09:02 1 days ago