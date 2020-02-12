Kunene leaders undertake familiarisation mission Staff Reporter National Kunene

×

Tulimekondjo Pandeni

OPUWO – The political leadership of Kunene region, including governor Marius Sheya, have embarked on a familiarisation mission, which will include monitoring and evaluating some of the ongoing projects in the region.

The team, which also includes, selected staff members, will visit all seven constituencies until 18 February. Chairperson of the regional council Julius Kaujova is also accompanying the team.

The purpose of the mission is to assess the progress and constraints of all ongoing projects to find possible solutions for their completion.

The regional council has dedicated itself to being the fastest developing region by 2022, and in so doing, there are about 50 projects throughout the seven constituencies, all attendees will have the privilege to familiarise themselves with all the projects.

The ongoing projects are a combination of small capital projects of the regional council as well as project initiatives toward drought relief such as the installation and implementation of boreholes for communities in need of water, green scheme projects, the Build Together housing scheme, sewer and water reticulation, San youth gardening project, renovation of schools and the construction of maternity homes, among others. The construction of bridges, especially in the Epupa constituency, is also high on the agenda.

Other challenges in the region, including overcrowding concerns at Omuhonga Primary School, which currently has about 400 learners living in the hostel, which is only having a capacity of 200, would also be addressed.

According to principal Kakuva Kavano, the school is built in a remote area with the nearest settlement 14km away. This distance is worrisome in terms of emergencies as there are no health facilities in the surrounding of the school.

The school has access to water from boreholes and operates on solar power.

2020-02-12 07:12:49 | 4 hours ago