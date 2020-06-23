Letshego responds to call from PM’s office Staff Reporter Business Khomas

×

Letshego Namibia has granted relief to its customers by offering payment holidays and relief during the current economic challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Letshego Group has committed more than N$4 million in direct financial support to regional government relief funds and non-profit organisations across its 11-market footprint in sub-Saharan Africa. Yesterday, Letshego Namibia CEO Ester Kali, officially handed over a donation of N$700 000 from its national N$1.1 million donations, to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Kali thanked the Namibian government for its pro-activeness, saying: “Indeed, this pandemic caught us all off guard but with the pro-active measures taken by the government, directly led through the office of the Prime Minister, we can feel safe and confident that the Namibian government continues to do the most for the safety of its citizens.”

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila received the donation with open arms and applauded Letshego for its donation.

“I greatly welcome all the support from various institutions represented. It is up to us to work together as Namibians and

make sure that the lives of all Namibian people are protected and that our country maintains the ability to deal with the impact of the virus,” said Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

In line with social distancing practices and prioritising the health and wellbeing of its staff and customers, Letshego Namibia reiterated that it continues to abide by health directives issued by the ministry of health. With the recent escalation in Covid-19 infections, Letshego Namibia has donated the remaining N$400 000 to the Erongo region. Meanwhile, Kali added: “With the remaining N$400 000, we are supporting schools and members of the community in the Erongo region. We are sure that through digitised support, internet access, food, clothing and municipal assistance we can ease the daily burdens of close to 100 households.”



2020-06-23 10:55:49 | 6 days ago