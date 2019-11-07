Lightning strikes girl at Eenhana Selma Ikela National Ohangwena

WINDHOEK - An eight-year-old girl died instantly after she was struck by lightning at Omulondo village in Eenhana on Sunday afternoon. In the weekend crime report issued by the police, the girl is identified as Ndamononghenda Sambezu.

Police said her next of kin were informed and her body was transported to Eenhana state mortuary.

A 41-year-old Windhoek based man committed suicide after he hanged himself with an electrical cable in the house on Saturday. The deceased is Kevin Morris Tjiueza.

The incident happened between 15h00 and 15h30 at Shangrila Park flats in Pionierspark. Police said no suicide note was left behind and no foul play is suspected.

His next of kin were informed and police investigation continues.

An inquest docket was opened after a lifeless body of a British national was found in the Sossusvlei dunes by other tourists on Sunday morning.

The police said according to the information, the deceased was booked in at the Desert Camp and he entered the park on Saturday, 2 November 2019.

In a similar incident, a South African national drowned while swimming with friends at Swakopmund beach on Saturday afternoon. “It is alleged the waves took him deeper and he was unable to come out. He was however rescued by friends and taken to Swakopmund state hospital where he was declared dead,” reads the police report. The deceased was employed by a South African company called Unik Construction Company.

Police at Okahao in Omusati region opened a suicide case after a 28-year-old man was found dead by his brother. His body was found hanging on a rope, up a mopane tree. The deceased is Iita Elias Katambo.

Police said no suicide note was left at the scene and no foul play is suspected at this stage.



