Linyanti, Kabbe Constituency offices inaugurated

KATIMA MULILO – Following the fourth Delimitation Commission in 2013, Namibia was demarcated into 14 regions and 121 constituencies of which two new constituencies were created in the Zambezi Region.

The Linyanti and Kabbe constituencies were divided into two, and Kabbe South and Judea Lyaboloma were created.

Linyanti surrendered its office to Judea Lyaboloma, and since then the two constituency offices had been operating without permanent buildings. That will now be something of the past after the Minister of Urban and Rural Development Dr Peya Mushelenga, inaugurated the new Linyanti and Kabbe South Constituency offices on Thursday and Friday respectively last week. Speaking at the inauguration of the offices, Dr Mushelenga pointed out that the two offices were built for the public and its doors must be opened to the public at all times. He encourage the two councillors to always consult the community they serve in order to address the challenges they face.

“Accordingly, this office, the councillor and staff thereof, should be accessible to the community. This will ensure that the plight of the people will be attended to efficiently and effectively. This will help to develop the community’s sense of ownership and enjoin them to actively participate in public affairs and chart the course of their development,” he said.

He further thanked the contractors for the job well done, and the Zambezi Regional Council for bringing services closer to the people. The two constituency offices were each constructed at a cost of N$16 million.

