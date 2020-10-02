Livestock bidder attempts to swindle regional council Nuusita Ashipala National Oshikoto



ONGWEDIVA - The Ohangwena Regional Council on Wednesday requested beneficiaries of a rural farmers’ project to return goats they had received through the initiative after it emerged the bidder did not meet the requirements.

New Era understands the regional council had requested for 108 Boer goats but instead the bidder supplied the council with a mixture of Boer goats and some indigenous goats, which are commonly bred in communal areas. “Please take note the council received goats for the identified beneficiaries in our constituencies under the support to poor rural farmers yesterday. However, not all those goats meet the bid requirements,” the Chief Regional Officer Fillipus Shilongo said in a letter addressed to the constituencies.

New Era could not get the total cost of the livestock.However, one goat usually costs between N$1 200 and N$1 500.

Shilongo confirmed having drafted the letter, citing that the matter is still under investigation.The bidder was expected to supply the council with Boer goats and medicine.

Shilongo in that letter said the return of the goats will allow the regional council to select the goats that comply with the bid requirements.

“Only then, we will allow each constituency to load the goats for their beneficiaries,” said Shilongo.

He directed the goats be dropped off at the Eenhana Town Council livestock-impounding kraal immediately, before anything happens to them whilst in the care of the council.

Shilongo said the council will only accept the goats that meet the bid specifications.

“The ones that do not meet the specifications will be returned to the bidder for her to supply the correct breed,” said Shilongo.

New Era heard that the goats were handed over unprocedurally.

Sources claim that the office has not received any official communication about the handing over of livestock.

Normally, an official letter is sent to the constituency, however, it was not the case in this matter.

“One of the officials in the council called the drivers directly to come and collect the goats from the council,” a source said.

Payment had not been made as it was to be effected when the goats have been received by council and handed over.

“The bidder could have been paid, it is by luck that the council found out because the handover was not communicated,” said the source further.

The poor rural farmers’ project is aimed at uplifting struggling communities in the region.

The goats are procured through the rural service division in the regional council.

- nashipala@nepc.com.na



