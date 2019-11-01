Magical Rastaman “Kaskas” tells his own story Carlos Kambaekwa Sports Khomas

Many people are unaware that much travelled dreadlocked goal poacher Kaskas Angula, is in Namibian terms, a “Struggle Kid” – albeit a well-behaved one for that matter. The deadly net buster developed vast interest in politics and left his motherland as a fourteen-year-old boy, hardly out of his pair of shorts. He went into exile to further his academic aspirations – only to resurface in Lubango, southern Angola in 1988. His somewhat abbreviated exiled journey saw him shuttling between Angola, Zambia and Congo Brazzaville, nowadays known as the Democratic Republic of Congo {DRC} in designated transit refugee camps for juveniles. We caught up with the much adored humorous Rastaman, as he relives his long and winding football journey that has seen him play for three top clubs in the country’s flagship football league and how he almost singlehandedly rescued his parent team Oshakati City from the dreaded relegation axe.





ONDANGWA – Born Fillemon Kalutenda Angula, in the coastal town of Swakopmund on the 20th of August 1973 the man better known as “Kaskas” in football circles, the football crazy Rastaman is a diehard fan of Mondesa outfit Blue Boys Football Club – though he was too young to make his bow for his boyhood team when he left his birthplace for Onathinge in the vast Oshikoto region.

He was still playing street football when he exchanged the cold breeze of the Atlantic Ocean fro the searing heat in the Oshikoto region. “I was in standard five class five {grade 7} when I arrived at Onathinge and there was no proper football structures in place……let alone established clubs.

“We only played football at school level amongst ourselves and sometimes against other schools from neighbouring villages. In the meantime, I started to develop a keen interest in politics and could no longer stomach the discriminatory Bantu education system, so brutally imposed on us by the South African Apartheid regime”.

The skinny attacking midfielder silently skipped his native land unnoticed – only to resurface in Lubango, Angola in 1988, aged just 14.

Upon arrival in Lubango, “Kaskas” found himself in the refugee camp for “in-transit juveniles” and would play football with fellow young refugees just to while away whilst waiting for placements.

“We were then relocated to the Angolan capital Luanda before being transferred to Lusaka, Zambia… only to end up in Congo Brazzaville {DRC} but football always formed part of our daily diet during these foreign escapades.

His imminent home return was slightly delayed as the dreadlocked striker only came back to his native land in 1991 – a year after Namibian gained her democracy in 1990.

Still determined to equip himself with decent education, “Kaskas” enrolled at the revered Mweshipandeka Secondary School near Ongwediva in the Oshana region to further his academic aspirations.

It was while playing for the school team that the free scoring attacking midfielder attracted the attention of talent scouts from exiting Oshakati outfit Young Chiefs Football Club before the deadly net buster jumped ship to join forces with old time campaigners Oshakati City FC in 1992.

In between, he also enjoyed brief stints with exiting Ondangwa outfit Oluno Santos {Volcano} and Oniipa United FC in the regional lower divisions.

The much adored dreadlocked goal poacher was to play an instrumental role when Oshakati City gained their historic promotion to the country’s elite football league, Namibia Premiership {NPL} in 1997.

He also represented his motherland at under 23 level with the national Olympic football side before he earned his senior cap against tiny Lesotho in an international friendly in 1996.

Well known for his amazing aerial power, which culminated in devastating bullet headed goals, “Kaskas” was a proven goal scorer and always registered his name on the scoresheet from acute angles. He has scored more career goals with his head than his equally dangerous dazzling feet.

The lankly forward netted his first international goal in the one-all stalemate against the visiting Angola at Windhoek’s Independence stadium in 1998.

Like dozens of other great athletes, “Kaskas” was in high demand and finally succumbed to persistent advances from the big guns.

He exchanged the red and withe strip of City for the foam and deep blue sea colours of “Omeya” {Blue Waters} but the usual football politics that has become the hallmark in domestic football halted his joy of playing for one of the finest football entities in the business.

His next stop was inevitably the “city of bright lights” {Windhoek} where he joined ambitious Khomasdal youthful outfit Civics Football Club under new ownership of football crazy Austrian migrant Helmuth Scharnowsky.

The dreadlocked attacking midfielder became a vital cog in the Civilians’ new drive for supremacy in the domestic football league and went onto win several accolades with the resurgent Civilians, including the prestigious NFA Cup and runner up spot in the inaugural season of the sacred NPL Christmas Cup.

He also represented the Civilians in the continental club cup championship against PSL giants Supersport United FC.

“We narrowly lost by a solitary goal against Supersport in the decisive return leg in Windhoek but that particular match will remain entrenched in my memory because it was the very same day when my beloved mother passed away far away from where I was stationed at the time.

“I deliberately kept the news of my mother’s passing away from my teammates since I did not wish to disturb the mood in the dressing room and only revealed the sad news to them after the match.

As fate would dictate, things were falling apart back home with his parent club Oshakati City struggling dismally in the league stirring the dreaded relegation axe in the face. The club turned to their target man and send an SoS message to the free scoring Rastaman for divine intervention.

After a fatherly man to man talk with club honcho, the kindhearted Scharnowsky eventually freed “Kaskas” and gave his blessings for the deadly striker to return to his parent club.

“When I arrived at City for my second homecoming, the team was dangerously lingering in the relegation zone mired at the bottom of the NPL log standings with very little hopes for survival.

“Miraculously, we somehow managed to weather storm against all odds and in the end, escaped relegation by the skin of our teeth on the last day of league activities.

After few more seasons with mid table City, the inspirational skipper hung up his togs while still at the pinnacle of his blossoming football career. Unlike many footballers whose careers are cut generally short by career ending injuries, the prodigal son’s premature retirement from competitive football was by own choice.

“It was my own decision, because most of the youngsters were unable or rather reluctant to come out of their shells and unleash their full potential because of my presence in the squad. I wanted to pave the way for new blood to come on board and take over the baton”.

Upon retirement from competitive football, the dreadlocked midfield-cum-striker, ventured into the dog eat dog industry of football coaching. He had a turbulent short stint with newly promoted NPL outfit Young Chiefs before the two parties parted ways in acrimonious fashion.



