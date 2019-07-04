Malaria cases decline by 69 percent in Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA – The Directorate of Health and Social Services in Oshikoto has managed to combat the once alarming number of cases of malaria by 69 percent, from 1 099 in 2017 to 337 in 2018.

But despite this significant achievement, the number of deaths increased from two to five.

The reduction was due to increased outreach programmes and outdoor mosquito spraying.

“I am happy to inform you that 95 percent of children under the age of one have been vaccinated against preventable childhood illnesses and 80 percent of women have delivered in hospital. Most primary healthcare outreach points in the region provide anti-retroviral treatment (ARTs) on a monthly basis. Remarkably, 95 percent of HIV-exposed children tested negative for HIV,” said Governor of Oshikoto Henock Kankoshi in his state of the region address,

Furthermore, 68 295 people were tested for HIV and out of that 6 833, which is 10 percent, tested positive, while 66 462 tested negative.

“During the period under review, the TB treatment success rate is at 82 percent and no primacy diseases such as measles, polio, meningococcal meningitis and others were reported. However, 123 cases of hepatitis E were reported, of which 68 have tested positive. The situation appears to be under control, as only few sporadic cases are being reported,” assured Kankoshi.

On the other hand, Kankoshi expressed dismay over the ministry’s dilapidating infrastructure, a situation he attributed to a lack of funds to carry out maintenance.

“Inadequate budget allocation is affecting delivery of effective healthcare services and timely completion of capital projects. As a result, the ministry has a shortage of vehicles in running condition, hence making it difficult to carry out activities such as outreach services, follow-up of TB cases and conducting malaria and hepatitis E investigations,” he added.

Kankoshi however noted that despite the challenges coupled to the crippling economy, the ministry is busy constructing Onandjokwe maternity ward, which is currently at 50 percent complete, and the Ndamono clinic at Onankali, which is 90 percent complete.

