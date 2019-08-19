Man hacks his lover to death near Rundu

RUNDU - A 23-year-old woman became the latest reported victim of gender-based violence (GBV) at the hands of her lover after she was hacked to death in the early hours of Friday at Sikali village some 23 km south of Rundu.

The suspect, said to be an Angolan national, fled the scene after the gruesome murder of his girlfriend. It is alleged the two had an argument prior to the incident.

The grisly attack happened at 01h30 on Friday and the police were called to the scene.

“The argument led to the fight; the man struck her with the traditional axe on the back of her head and she died on the spot. The deceased was identified as Naimi Ngambo Kalenga, 23, and the suspect is believed to be in his 30s,” said Detective Chief Inspector NiKolaus Kupembona of the Kavango West police who are handling the case.

The suspect was later arrested on Friday by the Angolan police after he crossed the border to Calai, an Angolan village opposite Rundu.

They Namibian police had communicated with their Angolan counterparts. He is currently in Angolan police custody.

“We are going there now, and we will later hand over the matter to our seniors to discuss his handover to us as he is in another country and we can’t just get him over here to get to court as there are processes,” Kupembona said.

