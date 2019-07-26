Massive horse race at Okahatjipara this weekend

WINDHOEK – Once again, all roads will this weekend lead to the popular Okahatjipara Turf Club on the outskirts of Okondjatu settlement in the Otjozondjupa Region, where the country’s crème de la crème of racing horses will grill each other for top honours at the FNB July Handicap Race.

For this year, stakes are even much higher as a whopping N$200 000 will be competed for in over 18 races, comprising of short and long distances. The N$200 000 has been proportionally divided among the 18 sprints as categorised.

The FNB Namibia sponsored race, which takes place tomorrow at the Okahatjipara racing tracks, has been organised by the Professor’s Supporters Club and will see top bred horses coming from as far as Rehoboth, Otjinene, Aminuis, Okahandja and neighbouring countries such as Botswana.

Professor’s Supporters Club veteran gilding Professor and Compressor and Von Trotha from Otjinene as well as Okatenda from Aminuis; to mention but a few, will all be in action tomorrow. VIP tickets will be N$200, and N$50 for normal tickets and kids will pay N$20.00 while car parking slots will cost N$20 per vehicle.



2019-07-26 12:58:09 4 hours ago