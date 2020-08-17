Matric farewells in limbo...as Covid-19 cases continue to rise Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

Dressing up in flashy outfits, arriving in a classy vehicle, and walking on the red carpet alongside your matric date while photographers capture the beautiful moments is a dream come true for most matriculates, however, things might go south for the class of 2020 as Covid-19 continues prevailing.

Entertainment Now! spoke to some schools to find out their decisions on hosting matric farewells this year.

The principal of Augustineum Secondary School, Rudolf Matengu strongly refused to host the event at his school, saying they cannot compromise the health of their learners.

“Even though the organising committee did not approach me yet, we will unfortunately not be able to have any matric farewell this year because of the pandemic,” he said.

The school principal of Academia Secondary School, Herman Rust who was quite uncertain said their school might host an event if the situation gets better.

“We are planning to have it later this year but only if the restriction number increases because if it does not then we will not be able to host it with only a hundred learners,” he commented.

Some speculate that the pandemic will come to an end soon, the project coordinator for Windhoek High School, Shandri Viljoen said they will continue with the preparations for the event.

“We will have our matric farewell on the 9th October for grade 12 and for grade 11s, it will be on the 10th October,” she said.

A learner from Oshikoto Secondary School who prefers to be called ‘Shanty’ is disappointed, as their school might also not host the matric farewell.

“I am so disappointed because I have been looking forward to that special day. I have been preparing myself since grade 11 because I wanted to look fabulous. I already bought my nightgown and arranged a date,” she said sadly.

Another grade 12 learners, Yvonne Nangula was equally disappointed saying she wanted to make memories.

She said, “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and we are unfortunate that we might not experience it as previous matriculates.”

The situation around the world has also affected small businesses such as photography companies.

Local photographer Fikameni for Good friends’ Photography said this time of the year, he used to get a lot of clients for matric farewells but this year only a few booked for photo shoots so far.

The Cinderella Ball, an initiative that aids underprivileged and destitute girls to have their dream farewell also pulled out this year.

The founder and director Cynthia Martin-Haihambo said the organisation will not have any Cinderella ball but they will use that money for other initiatives that will benefit young girls in the country.

– ashikololo@nepc.com.na



2020-08-17 16:03:15 | 21 hours ago