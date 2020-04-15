Ministry of Education establishes e-learning in schools Aletta Shikololo Youth Khomas

The Ministry of Education on Thursday implemented virtual learning in schools for the duration of the lockdown and beyond at the United Nations House in Windhoek.

Yesterday, the Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture and other stakeholders held a meeting to execute the instructions given at the previous meeting.

Last week, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education Sanet Steenkamp insisted schools reopen on the 20th of April but that no learners will on that date return to the school premises hence the implementation of e-learning.

According to the director of Khomas regional council, Gerald Vries, lessons will be conducted via televisions, radios and print media.

“We have to put in place mechanisms to get teaching and learning to learners through the country, bearing in mind the lopsided nature of the education system,” said Vries, adding that they are aware of the challenges the education system is facing and they are trying to get to the point of equilibrium, where all learners will get the same opportunity to learn.

Besides, Vries said the radio has 87% coverage throughout Namibia. He said, “We will follow a blended mode of delivering, teaching and learning to our learners throughout the country.”

The committee decided to convene in Khomas region to come up with ideas on how they will propel into teaching and learning as an interim solution until they get to the point where learners and teachers will resume physically at the various school premises throughout the country.

Even though some school representatives expressed the challenges their learners will face in terms of e-learning, some teachers mentioned that they have been using the system all along and their learners have access to gadgets.

In an interview with Youth Corner, the secretary general of Teachers Union (TUN), Mahongora Kavihuhua condemned the implementation of e-learning, saying the system is not inclusive.

Kavihuhua believes many learners and teachers are going to be left out since not all

of them have access to electricity, gadgets or the internet.

“As a union, we are repeating that the introduction of e-learning is premature and not a solution to the problem. E-learning is a good thing but it should have been implemented years ago for every teacher and learner to be conversant with the system,” complained Kavihuhua.

He also blamed the ministry for not revealing the monetary resources available for the implementation of e-learning.

