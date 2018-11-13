Mother seeks answers for son’s killing

WINDHOEK – The mother of a 27-year-old man allegedly shot dead by Refugees Commissioner Likius Valombola has demanded justice in the matter.

Monica Kambonde, mother of shooting victim Helao Ndjaba, says that although Valombola has acknowledged the brutal killing, he never gave the family reasons why he committed such an atrocity against her son.

According to Namibian police investigative officer, Detective Sargent Moses Shivolo, Ndjaba, a former Namibia National Student Organisation (Nanso) executive member, was a mere bystander waiting for a taxi when he got shot in the head on May 19 in Katutura.

Shivolo testified during Valombola’s bail hearing after he was arrested on a charge of murder.

“Not once did I hear him ever tell the court that my son assaulted, robbed or he was in some kind of quarrel with him. All I hear him say is that he got out of his car and shot my baby twice. I need him to explain why he killed my son,” said Kambonde, who spoke out for the first time since her son’s tragic death.

Valombola made an appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo. Although he is currently out on bail of N$15 000, he was under heavy police protection when he made his court appearance.

“Because of everything that has transpired, I am now convinced that he intentionally killed my son,” the mother, still distraught, said.

“I may not have money but I have God, the Almighty. He (Valombola) should remember that my tears will not be shed in vain.”

Valombola’s case became controversial for what the public deemed as him being favoured following questionable circumstances surrounding his release and re-arrest. Valombola was initially released from police custody before making the mandatory first court appearance, a move that angered the family and members of the public.

Kambonde noted that it was not her intention to go to the media but she feels that if she does not do anything her son will never get justice.

“He has not shown any remorse for what he has done. He does not feel any remorse for having left a child fatherless. If he is saying that my son’s killing was not intentional, why didn’t he attempt to save his life the moment he realised that he had shot him? He shot my son and went home straight to bed as if he had shot an animal,” said Kambonde.

Brother of the deceased, Leopold Nghiluamo questioned why Valombola was heavily guarded as though he is coming from custody.

“We are really convinced that our police protect those that have money. Is his life more important than that of our brother? Why is he being protected, what is so special about him? We really want to understand?” questioned Nghiluamo.

Speaking to New Era while holding Ndjaba’s one-year-old son, Nghiluamo said that all they want is justice for their brother.

Valombola’s case was postponed to January 21, 2019 for further police investigations and a preliminary plea.

