MTC reaches milestone of 2.5 million active subscribers

WINDHOEK - Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTC) has announced that as of November 9, 2018 it has reached the 2.5 million active subscribers mark on its books. This is quite a remarkable feat considering the Namibian Statistics Agency estimates that the entire Namibian population is 2.413 million people. MTC’s calculation is based on an active subscriber’s definition by global industry standards, meaning that an active SIM subscriber implies that the SIM card should have been active in the last three months to be defined as such. An inactive SIM card less than three months is not considered be as an active SIM card.

According to the Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo, achieving this milestone for the company was not easy.

“We are happy to announce that we have grown our active customer base with 500 000 since 28th February 2012 when we had only 2 million active subscribers. This new milestone is testimony of our growth and appreciation for our service, our ability to innovate and keep customers satisfied,” said Ekandjo.

MTC clientele growth has been nothing short of remarkable; in July 2006, the company reached the 500 000 milestone. Three years later in September of 2008, MTC broke the records book when the number increased to 1 million active subscribers.

And, it took the company just a mere two years – between September 2010, to reach the 1.5 million, and February 2012, to triumph the 2 million mark. However, Ekandjo emphasised that MTC is not addicted to numbers. “At MTC we are about investing in world-class technologies to ensure that our customers have the best and latest technology experiences like anybody else in a developed country. The introduction of the 081Every1 project where MTC will roll out 524 new sites to ensure 100 percent population coverage is testimony that we are serious about customer service and ensuring that nobody is excluded from the many benefits that technology offers.”

“I would like to thank all our customers for their loyalty and unwavering support over the last 25 years. Without our local support, there will be no MTC and we are committed to serving you better in the future. Our mandate from the shareholders is very clear and straightforward that we champion the technological development of this country, our country, and continue to keep Namibia’s status as among the best countries in the world offering world class technologies,” concluded Ekandjo.

2018-11-22 09:53:57 1 months ago